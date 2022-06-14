Woodbridge resident scammed out of more than £4k by gang of fraudsters

Video

A gang of fraudsters have been jailed after a Woodbridge resident was scammed out of £4,000 - Credit: Gloucestershire police

A Woodbridge resident has been scammed out of more than £4,000 by a gang of fraudsters.

The resident, who has not been named, lost the money after being scammed by Mohammed Rahman, Muhammed Maarjan, Muhammed Hussain and Shoriful Islam.

The gang of fraudsters were jailed last Friday after they targeted elderly victims, including some who were terminally ill or who had dementia, across the country and conning them out of thousands of pounds.

The four men were arrested in Gloucestershire in April last year following a police pursuit.

Gloucestershire police released the video of the pursuit on social media, with Suffolk police saying in a tweet: "Great work from our colleagues in Gloucestershire to bring this gang to justice, who targeted victims across the country including Suffolk."

A spokesman for Gloucestershire police said: "A victim from the Woodbridge area lost more than £4,000 as a result of the gang's actions."

Rahman, Maarjan, Hussain and Islam were sentenced when they appeared at Bristol Crown Court.

Before their arrest in April last year, the gang had contacted hundreds of potential victims across the country, including Suffolk, by telephone.

Rahman, 27, of Leirum Street, Islington, was sentenced to six years for conspiracy to commit fraud and two years for possessing criminal property, to run concurrently.

Islam, 24, of Highbury New Park, Islington, was sentenced to four years and eight months for conspiracy to commit fraud and two years for possessing criminal property, to run concurrently.

Hussain, 24, of Collier Street, Islington, was sentenced to five years and four months for conspiracy to commit fraud.

Maarjan, 23, of James Morgan Mews, Islington, was sentenced to four years and eight months for conspiracy to commit fraud and two years for possessing criminal property, to run concurrently.