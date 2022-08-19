News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Jewellery and cash stolen in spate of burglaries at Woodbridge homes

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 3:19 PM August 19, 2022
One of the burglaries happened in Greyfriars in Woodbridge

One of the burglaries happened in Greyfriars in Woodbridge - Credit: Google Maps

Jewellery, cash and a watch has been stolen in a spate of thefts in Woodbridge.

The first incident happened in Greyfriars at some point between Thursday, August 11 and the following Wednesday, Suffolk police said.

Access was forced via the rear of the property and a watch was stolen from within.

The second incident happened at a property in Warren Hill Road at some point between 2pm and 4pm on Wednesday.

An unknown number of thieves forced entry via the rear of the property, with jewellery and cash then stolen.

Police are keeping an open mind as to whether these incidents are linked and are urging residents to be aware of suspicious activity or vehicles in their communities.

Anyone with information related to the thefts is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/53181/22 for Greyfriars and 37/52937/22 for Warren Hill Road.

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Constabulary
Woodbridge News

Don't Miss

Ipswich Town's Macauley Bonne during the Sky Bet League One match at Portman Road, Ipswich. Picture

Football | News

Ex-Town loanee Bonne looks set to depart QPR

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Marcus Harness scores at Burton Albion.

Football | Live

Matchday Recap: How Town's 1-0 win at Burton unfolded

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
A summers day in the seaside village of Walberswick.

Suffolk village named among poshest places to live in UK

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
A man and woman have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after a child died in Colchester

Man and woman arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after death of child

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon