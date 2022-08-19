Jewellery and cash stolen in spate of burglaries at Woodbridge homes

One of the burglaries happened in Greyfriars in Woodbridge - Credit: Google Maps

Jewellery, cash and a watch has been stolen in a spate of thefts in Woodbridge.

The first incident happened in Greyfriars at some point between Thursday, August 11 and the following Wednesday, Suffolk police said.

Access was forced via the rear of the property and a watch was stolen from within.

The second incident happened at a property in Warren Hill Road at some point between 2pm and 4pm on Wednesday.

An unknown number of thieves forced entry via the rear of the property, with jewellery and cash then stolen.

Police are keeping an open mind as to whether these incidents are linked and are urging residents to be aware of suspicious activity or vehicles in their communities.

Anyone with information related to the thefts is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/53181/22 for Greyfriars and 37/52937/22 for Warren Hill Road.