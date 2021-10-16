News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Woman denies drink driving charge and will face magistrates' court trial

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 6:00 AM October 16, 2021   
Ipswich Magistrates Court on Elm Street

Jennifer Quellyn-Roberts appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court - Credit: Sarah Lucy brown

A Woodbridge woman has denied a charge of drink driving and will face trial next year. 

Jennifer Quellyn-Roberts, 45, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Friday and pleaded not guilty to a single charge of drink driving on August 30 this year. 

It is alleged Quellyn-Roberts, of The Street, Woodbridge, was driving a Ford Focus while over the alcohol limit in Saxmundham. 

Quellyn-Roberts allegedly recorded a reading of 114 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg in 100ml of breath. 

Quellyn-Roberts spoke only to confirm her personal details and enter her not guilty plea at the short preliminary hearing. 

Magistrates in Ipswich granted Quellyn-Roberts unconditional bail. 

A trial date was set for 10am on January 5 at Suffolk Magistrates' Court. 

