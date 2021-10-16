Woman denies drink driving charge and will face magistrates' court trial

Published: 6:00 AM October 16, 2021

A Woodbridge woman has denied a charge of drink driving and will face trial next year.

Jennifer Quellyn-Roberts, 45, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Friday and pleaded not guilty to a single charge of drink driving on August 30 this year.

It is alleged Quellyn-Roberts, of The Street, Woodbridge, was driving a Ford Focus while over the alcohol limit in Saxmundham.

Quellyn-Roberts allegedly recorded a reading of 114 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg in 100ml of breath.

Quellyn-Roberts spoke only to confirm her personal details and enter her not guilty plea at the short preliminary hearing.

Magistrates in Ipswich granted Quellyn-Roberts unconditional bail.

A trial date was set for 10am on January 5 at Suffolk Magistrates' Court.