Woman denies drink driving charge and will face magistrates' court trial
- Credit: Sarah Lucy brown
A Woodbridge woman has denied a charge of drink driving and will face trial next year.
Jennifer Quellyn-Roberts, 45, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Friday and pleaded not guilty to a single charge of drink driving on August 30 this year.
It is alleged Quellyn-Roberts, of The Street, Woodbridge, was driving a Ford Focus while over the alcohol limit in Saxmundham.
Quellyn-Roberts allegedly recorded a reading of 114 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg in 100ml of breath.
Quellyn-Roberts spoke only to confirm her personal details and enter her not guilty plea at the short preliminary hearing.
Magistrates in Ipswich granted Quellyn-Roberts unconditional bail.
A trial date was set for 10am on January 5 at Suffolk Magistrates' Court.
