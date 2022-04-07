Man involved in production of cannabis to be sentenced

Xhevahir Axhami, 29, will be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court next month. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A 29-year-old man who has admitted being involved in the production of cannabis in Suffolk will be sentenced later this month.

Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing via a prison video link on Thursday (April 7) was Xhevahir Axhami of Torriano Avenue, London.

He pleaded guilty through an Albanian interpreter to being concerned in the production of cannabis on May 2 2020 and possessing criminal property, namely £11,800 cash, knowing or believing it to be the proceeds of criminal conduct.

Judge Emma Peters adjourned sentence until April 20 to allow his lawyer to be present and remanded Axhami in custody.

The court heard that Axhami was also the subject of a European arrest warrant issued in Belgium and that would be executed after his sentence for the Suffolk matters.