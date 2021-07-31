News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Young couple locked up after falling asleep in car containing class A drugs

person

Jane Hunt

Published: 8:00 AM July 31, 2021   
Rudi Ullah and Farrhin Rahman were sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court

Rudi Ullah (left) and Farrhin Rahman were locked up at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Suffolk police

A young couple who were found asleep in a car containing more than 500 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin in a Suffolk village have been locked up for more than five years in total. 

The car was blocking the driveway of a house in Main Road, Little Glemham on August 23, 2018, and when police arrived they found Rudi Ullah asleep in the driver’s seat of an Audi and Farrhin Rahman asleep in the back of the vehicle, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

One of the front tyres had blown out and when a check was carried out on the Audi, it was discovered it had been stolen several days earlier in London and had false number plates.

While the officer was making inquiries about the vehicle and waiting for other officers to arrive Ullah and Rahman were seen passing items between them and at one stage Rahman got out of the car with a shoulder bag and said she needed to go to the toilet, the court heard.

She was refused permission and when her bag was searched it was found to contain a zipped bag containing 552 wraps of heroin and high purity crack cocaine with a street value of £5,000 as well as £461 cash and a knife.

Ullah’s fingerprint was found on the back of one of the false number plates on the car, and on one of the banknotes in the bag with the drugs.

Rahman, 20, of Chewton Road, London and Ullah, also 20, of Abbey Road, Camden, both denied possessing heroin and crack cocaine with intent to supply on August 23, 2018, and possession of a knife. 

Ullah was found guilty by 11-1 majority verdicts and Rahman was found guilty by 10-2 majority verdicts.

Ullah was unanimously found guilty of handling stolen goods in relation to the car.

Ullah was sentenced to 40 months detention in a young offenders’ institution and Rahman was given 24 months.

Ullah claimed he and Rahman had travelled to Suffolk in the Audi with a man called James who was taking them to a party in the Ipswich area.

He said that when the car broke down James had gone to get help and he and Rahman had fallen asleep.

Rahman said she’d been in a relationship with Ullah for a couple of years and he had picked her up in London before coming to Suffolk for a party.

The couple, who were both 17 at the time of the offences, denied knowing there were drugs in the car.

