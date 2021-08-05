Online fraud warning as young people report most scams

Published: 7:30 AM August 5, 2021

Young people in Suffolk have been warned over online fraud after latest figures revealed those aged 20-29 reported the most cyber crime incidents during the past year.

According to Action Fraud statistics, people in Suffolk's 20-29 age bracket reported 777 fraud or cyber crime offences over the past 12 months - compared with 521 in the 70-79 age range.

After twentysomethings, those aged 50-59 (771 offences) reported the second highest number of online scams in Suffolk, followed by the 30-39 age range, with 734 crimes.

In the 20-29 age bracket, more than a third of all offences in the past 12 months - 277 out of 777 - involved online shopping or auctions, the rolling 12-month figures showed.

More than a third of offences reported by 20-29 year-olds involved online shopping - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Young women aged 20-29 also reported more offences (375) than men (344) in that age group, with the age unknown in 58 reports.

Despite young people continuing to fall victim to online fraud, a recent survey by Barclays Bank revealed respondents assumed that older people were more likely to be tricked by scammers.

Suffolk Trading Standards said cases of ticket fraud have been prevalent in the younger age ranges as events begin to take place again following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

A spokesman for the organisation said: “Adults of all ages can be subject to scams and the 21-30 age group are no different.

"We have recently seen cases of ticket fraud impacting this group as more events are starting to take place.

"Data from Action Fraud reveals that that the average loss per victim of ticket fraud is £850. Almost two thirds of victims (61%) are aged between 20 to 49 years old.

“To avoid disappointment, only buy tickets from the venue directly, an official promoter or agent, or a well-known and reputable ticket site.

"Don’t be duped by offers on secondary ticketing websites or social media, as this is often where criminals will advertise fake tickets to popular and sold-out events.

"Remember, if a deal sounds too good to be true, it probably is."

Anyone who has been a victim of ticket fraud can report it to Suffolk Trading Standards via the Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 0808 223 1133.