Young drivers given 'eye-opening' lesson over drink driving

Traffic officers from Suffolk police spoke to a group of college students about staying safe on the roads this Christmas as the force ramped up its anti-drink and drug driving campaign.

The two-hour socially distanced session took place just outside the main campus of West Suffolk College in Bury St Edmunds with around 30 students who are currently on BTEC policing and public services courses.

During the visit, three traffic police officers talked about their professional experiences and gave advice to several groups.

This visit came on the back of Suffolk police's annual drink and drug-driving crackdown launch at the start of December.

Clare Fasey, head of policing and public services at the college, said: “We are delighted to have created a strong relationship with the Suffolk Constabulary who visit us throughout the year and we are grateful for their support.

"Many of our learners will go on and become the police force of the future, therefore for them to hear from those currently working in the industry makes their dreams of joining the force become that more real.

”The lessons they learnt in relation to staying safe on the road - not just at Christmas but all year round - were invaluable.”

Jess Head, 18, from Bury, said: “I’ve just passed my driving test so the information was very timely.

"The information I gained will be useful in terms of the policing course that I am studying on. The one message I took away from this is be sensible.”

Connor Sturman, 16, from Thetford, said: “We learnt about driving laws and punishments and heard stories from the police about their experiences on the roads. It was an eye opener.”

Sergeant Julian Ditcham, from Suffolk Constabulary, said: “We want people to enjoy themselves at Christmas – but most importantly – we want people to stay safe.

"That was the overall message we want the students at West Suffolk College, and indeed everyone else, to take away from our campaign.”