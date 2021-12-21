Youths shout racist and homophobic abuse at male couple in west Suffolk

The incident happened outside the library in Camps Road, Haverhill (file photo) - Credit: IAN BURT

A group of youths shouted racist and homophobic abuse at a male couple in Haverhill.

Police are investigating the incident which happened outside the library in Camps Road at about 4.15pm last Friday.

A man and his male partner were leaving the library together when a group of four or five young people started shouting racist and homophobic insults at them.

The couple were left alarmed and distressed following the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any knowledge is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/71927/21.

