Youths swear and throw beer bottle at woman in west Suffolk town

Two youths swore and threw a beer bottle at a woman in a west Suffolk town.

The incident happened at about 6.45pm on Monday in the Burton End area in Haverhill, Suffolk police said.

A police spokesman said two youths threw a bottle at a woman who remonstrated with them when they kicked a wall.

At least one of the youths is said to have shouted and swore at the victim before throwing a beer bottle, which narrowly missed her.

The two youths are described as both white, with the shorter one of a large build and wearing black trousers and black hooded top.

The taller youth had dark hair and was wearing blue shorts and a grey T-shirt.

Police would like anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information to contact them, including any passing motorists with dashcam footage.

They are asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/24844/22.

