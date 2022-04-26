News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Youths swear and throw beer bottle at woman in west Suffolk town

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 5:26 PM April 26, 2022
Two youths swore and threw a beer bottle at a woman in Haverhill

Two youths swore and threw a beer bottle at a woman in Haverhill - Credit: Google Maps

Two youths swore and threw a beer bottle at a woman in a west Suffolk town.

The incident happened at about 6.45pm on Monday in the Burton End area in Haverhill, Suffolk police said.

A police spokesman said two youths threw a bottle at a woman who remonstrated with them when they kicked a wall.

At least one of the youths is said to have shouted and swore at the victim before throwing a beer bottle, which narrowly missed her.

The two youths are described as both white, with the shorter one of a large build and wearing black trousers and black hooded top.

The taller youth had dark hair and was wearing blue shorts and a grey T-shirt.

Police would like anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information to contact them, including any passing motorists with dashcam footage.

Most Read

  1. 1 New Netflix film with Hollywood stars set to be shot in Suffolk
  2. 2 Work starts on A14 business park which could create 3,000 jobs
  3. 3 The Ipswich Town contract debate: Who should stay and who should go?
  1. 4 Lidl reveals three Suffolk towns where it wants to set up new stores
  2. 5 Suffolk seaside hotel named among the best in the country
  3. 6 Plans for 14 homes in Suffolk village submitted
  4. 7 Part of A14 closed after car ends up on roof following crash
  5. 8 Plans for five homes on agricultural land in Suffolk village revealed
  6. 9 'There is a big step to be made' - McKenna on turning Town into contenders
  7. 10 Man arrested after driver in his 40s killed in A134 crash

They are asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/24844/22.

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county. 

Suffolk Constabulary
Suffolk Live News
Haverhill News

Don't Miss

Celebrities have been spotted in Restaurants and cafes across Suffolk, including the award-winning Unruly Pig

Food and Drink

7 Suffolk eateries which have had celebrity visitors

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
Essex and Herts Air Ambulance attended an incident on the A120 yesterday (Saturday, April 23)

Essex and Herts Air Ambulance

Man dies at the scene of A120 'incident'

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Kieran Mckenna at Crewe Alexandra

Crewe Alexandra vs Ipswich Town | Match reaction

'It won't be accepted' - McKenna on 1-1 draw at Crewe

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Melford Hall

Heritage

Inside two of Suffolk's most stunning stately homes

Danielle Lett

Author Picture Icon