Youths swear and throw beer bottle at woman in west Suffolk town
- Credit: Google Maps
Two youths swore and threw a beer bottle at a woman in a west Suffolk town.
The incident happened at about 6.45pm on Monday in the Burton End area in Haverhill, Suffolk police said.
A police spokesman said two youths threw a bottle at a woman who remonstrated with them when they kicked a wall.
At least one of the youths is said to have shouted and swore at the victim before throwing a beer bottle, which narrowly missed her.
The two youths are described as both white, with the shorter one of a large build and wearing black trousers and black hooded top.
The taller youth had dark hair and was wearing blue shorts and a grey T-shirt.
Police would like anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information to contact them, including any passing motorists with dashcam footage.
Most Read
- 1 New Netflix film with Hollywood stars set to be shot in Suffolk
- 2 Work starts on A14 business park which could create 3,000 jobs
- 3 The Ipswich Town contract debate: Who should stay and who should go?
- 4 Lidl reveals three Suffolk towns where it wants to set up new stores
- 5 Suffolk seaside hotel named among the best in the country
- 6 Plans for 14 homes in Suffolk village submitted
- 7 Part of A14 closed after car ends up on roof following crash
- 8 Plans for five homes on agricultural land in Suffolk village revealed
- 9 'There is a big step to be made' - McKenna on turning Town into contenders
- 10 Man arrested after driver in his 40s killed in A134 crash
They are asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/24844/22.
Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.