Suffolk man who had sex with teen fined for missing unpaid work
- Credit: Charlotte Bond
A Suffolk man who was given a suspended sentence for having sex with a 14-year-old girl has been fined after he admitted breaching the order.
Zach Howard, who was 18 at the time of the offence, had been warned by the girl’s family that she was only 14 and was told he should stay away from her a month before he had sex with her, Ipswich Crown Court heard.
Howard, 22, of Everard Close, Bury St Edmunds, admitted sexual activity with a child and in August 2020 he was given an 11-month period of detention in a young offender's institution suspended for two years.
He was also ordered to do 180 hours of unpaid work and attend a sex offenders programme and given a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement.
He was also made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order for ten years and ordered to sign the sex offenders register for the same period.
On Monday, June 6 Howard was back in the dock accused of breaching the suspended sentence order by failing to attend two unpaid work appointments in April and May this year.
The court heard that he had completed 95 hours of the unpaid work requirement and since the breaches, he had attended all eight appointments he had been given.
Howard, who was not legally represented, said he had missed the appointments because of work and childcare issues.
He was fined £50 and warned by Judge Emma Peters not to breach the order again.