Community order for 14-year-old Clacton girl

The Clacton teenager is banned from meeting certain people in a public place and loitering outside Clacton Co ops and someTendring schools Picture: LUCY TAYLOR Archant

After assaulting a police officer, theft and anti-social behaviour, a 14-year-old girl was handed a 12-month ban from trouble hot spots around Clacton.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was issued with the Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) on February 19, after being dealt with by officers on a number of occasions for instances of assault, theft, public order offences, assaulting a police officer and anti-social behaviour.

CBOs are given to those who cause disorder or nuisance issues and are approved when the police believe they will help protect communities and keep order in neighbourhoods.

The teenaged girl is banned from meeting with a list of people, named in the order, in public places for a year.

She cannot cause nuisance or annoyance to members of the public, loiter outside of or enter schools or educational facilities in Tendring where she is not a student.

It also forbids her from loitering outside any Co-op store in the Clacton area.

PC Nicola Southgate, of the Clacton community policing team, said: “Whilst we can’t name this individual due to her age, we hope that this shows the type of action we are taking against those who continual commit crime and cause disorder within our community.

“We need the community to help by reporting not only crime but anti-social behaviour too, by calling 101.

“This enables us to understand the concerns of the community and build a comprehensive picture around crime in the area, so that we can take action.”

Information can also be given completely anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org. In an emergency always dial 999.