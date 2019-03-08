Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Community order for 14-year-old Clacton girl

PUBLISHED: 05:45 20 March 2019

The Clacton teenager is banned from meeting certain people in a public place and loitering outside Clacton Co ops and someTendring schools Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

The Clacton teenager is banned from meeting certain people in a public place and loitering outside Clacton Co ops and someTendring schools Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Archant

After assaulting a police officer, theft and anti-social behaviour, a 14-year-old girl was handed a 12-month ban from trouble hot spots around Clacton.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was issued with the Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) on February 19, after being dealt with by officers on a number of occasions for instances of assault, theft, public order offences, assaulting a police officer and anti-social behaviour.

CBOs are given to those who cause disorder or nuisance issues and are approved when the police believe they will help protect communities and keep order in neighbourhoods.

The teenaged girl is banned from meeting with a list of people, named in the order, in public places for a year.

She cannot cause nuisance or annoyance to members of the public, loiter outside of or enter schools or educational facilities in Tendring where she is not a student.

It also forbids her from loitering outside any Co-op store in the Clacton area.

PC Nicola Southgate, of the Clacton community policing team, said: “Whilst we can’t name this individual due to her age, we hope that this shows the type of action we are taking against those who continual commit crime and cause disorder within our community.

“We need the community to help by reporting not only crime but anti-social behaviour too, by calling 101.

“This enables us to understand the concerns of the community and build a comprehensive picture around crime in the area, so that we can take action.”

Information can also be given completely anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org. In an emergency always dial 999.

Most Read

Guest found dead at Stoke by Nayland Hotel

Stoke by Nayland Hotel may be the scene of a chemical incident Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Man fighting for life after collision with lorry on A14

The East Anglian Air Ambulance airlifted a man with life-threatening injuries to Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, after he was in a collision with a lorry on the A14, near Bury St Edmunds Picture: EAAA

Entrepreneur snaps up village pub to save it from closure

New owner Mark Ward. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Holiday park to be prosecuted over tenants staying on site all year round

Alan Forward, owner of Stonham Barns, has said holiday home owners were told they could not live on site all year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Six injured after bus crashes into house in Henley

The bus struck the house following a collision in Henley's Main Road Picture: NICOLA STANMORE

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Guest found dead at Stoke by Nayland Hotel

Stoke by Nayland Hotel may be the scene of a chemical incident Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Man fighting for life after collision with lorry on A14

The East Anglian Air Ambulance airlifted a man with life-threatening injuries to Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, after he was in a collision with a lorry on the A14, near Bury St Edmunds Picture: EAAA

Entrepreneur snaps up village pub to save it from closure

New owner Mark Ward. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Holiday park to be prosecuted over tenants staying on site all year round

Alan Forward, owner of Stonham Barns, has said holiday home owners were told they could not live on site all year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Six injured after bus crashes into house in Henley

The bus struck the house following a collision in Henley's Main Road Picture: NICOLA STANMORE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man fighting for life after collision with lorry on A14

The East Anglian Air Ambulance airlifted a man with life-threatening injuries to Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, after he was in a collision with a lorry on the A14, near Bury St Edmunds Picture: EAAA

Revealed - where in Suffolk needs 18,000 homes by 2036

Plans for 135 homes on the former council offices site in Needham Market will help towards the 1,000 homes needed across Babergh and Mid Suffolk each year. Picture: MID SUFFOLK COUNCIL

Councillors’ delight as Neighbourhood Plans approved for two Suffolk villages

In Stradbroke, five sites have been allocated for a minimum of 219 homes to built before 2036 Picture: ANTHONY BOND

Watch: Jailed drunk driver’s wrong way journey along A14

Remigijus Katinas, who drove the wrong way on the A14 in Suffolk Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Seed Growers suffer shock home defeat in a game of two contrasting halves

Goalmouth action as Brentwood keeper Robert Budd prepares to deal with another corner, with Coggeshall striker Ross Wall lurking. Picture: CARL MARSTON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists