Woman charged with criminal damage after Extinction Rebellion protest

PUBLISHED: 18:01 29 August 2020 | UPDATED: 18:01 29 August 2020

The charges were made after Extinction Rebellion held a protest in Cambridge. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The charges were made after Extinction Rebellion held a protest in Cambridge. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

A woman from Suffolk is among six people charged with criminal damage following protests by the action group Extinction Rebellion (XR) in Cambridge.

XR is calling on governments to declare a climate and ecological emergency and take immediate action to address climate change.

During protests in Cambridge on Friday, August 28, damage was caused on the premises of university colleges.

Mandy Leathers, 54, of Springfield Avenue, Bury St Edmunds was later one of six people charged with criminal damage.

She was released on bail to appear at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on November 19.

The others charged were Marcus Lugg, 28, of High Street, Flitton, Bedford; Annie Hoyle, 26, of Fair Street, Cambridge; Emily Ashton, 35, of Ely Road, Littleport; Louise Lancaster, 54, Burnt Close, Grantchester, Cambridge; and Simon Goode, 54, of Auckland Road, Cambridge.

Three men aged 20, 27 and 24, all from Cambridge, were also arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage and remained in custody over the weekend.

