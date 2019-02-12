A scout leader who committed sex offences is among those jailed in February

A beggar who threatened to stab a woman with a dirty needle was among those jailed at Ipswich Crown Court in February.

Carl Horth was jailed for 15 weeks after he admitted a string of offences including threatening and abusive behaviour.

Horth, 31, threatened to stab a woman with a needle used to inject drugs after she found him in a block of flats in Grimwade Street back in October.

Horth has more than 100 convictions for over 200 offences including defecating in an Ipswich church. On top of jail time he was given a criminal behaviour order (CBO) banning him from entering Ipswich town centre for three years. It follows a nationwide begging ban imposed on on him in 2014.

Breaching a CBO is another criminal offence and can result in an immediate prison sentence. Read the full story here.

A former Scout leader was found guilty of a number of sex offences he committed over the space of 34 years.

Peter Bradley, 81, was jailed for 18 years with a two year extended licence period and ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register for life.

Judge Rupert Overbury, who sentenced Bradley, said the effect of the offences on Bradley’s victims had been “catastrophic”.

The court heard the offences spanned from 1983 to 2017 when Bradley was aged between 46 and 80 years - his five victims were aged between four and 15. Read the story in-depth here.

Two men were jailed for a total of 20 years after raping a woman at her home.

Claudiu Ivascu, 23, from Colchester, received a 12-year concurrent sentence for two counts of rape at Chelmsford Crown Court. Nicolae Mihai, 22, also from Colchester, received eight years for rape.

Ivascu and Mihai were heavily intoxicated at a Colchester property with the victim, who was sober, on April 14, 2017.

While inside the address, Ivascu claimed it was his birthday and made sexual demands for this reason. He raped her and then held the woman down as Mihai also raped her. See the full court report here.