Warning to stay indoors and keep windows closed after fire breaks out at maltings

PUBLISHED: 21:44 24 August 2020 | UPDATED: 21:52 24 August 2020

Fire crews are attending a blaze at the Crisp Maltings in School Lane, Mistley. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Fire crews are attending a blaze at the Crisp Maltings in School Lane, Mistley. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A warning to stay indoors and keep windows shut has been issued after a fire broke out at Mistley Maltings.

Essex Fire and Rescue Service were called to reports of a fire at the maltings in School Lane shortly after 6.40pm today.

They arrived to find a fire in a silo at the EDME plant and are now working with a number of services to tackle the blaze and keep people safe.

Due to the fire they have asked residents in the Mistley area to keep their windows shut and stay indoors.

Essex Police have closed off School Lane and trains are not currently stopping at Mistley Station due to the fire.

Fire engines and ambulances have been seen queueing up outside of the maltings by those living nearby.

A spokesperson for Essex Fire and Rescue Service said: “Residents in the Mistley area are advised to keep their windows closed and stay indoors due to an ongoing incident at Mistley Maltings in School Lane, Mistley.

“We were called to a fire in a silo today at 6.41pm and are working with site personnel and other agencies to bring the incident to a safe conclusion.

