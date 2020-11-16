E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Father and son deny firearms charges

PUBLISHED: 15:45 16 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:09 16 November 2020

Policed outside the property in Bridgewood Road, Woodbridge, last month. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The trial of a Woodbridge father and son accused of firearms offences will take place in October next year.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Monday (November 16) for a plea and trial preparation hearing via a prison video link were Crispin Richards, 58, and Philip Richards, 24, of Bridgewood Road, Woodbridge.

They pleaded not guilty to possession of a shotgun disguised as a walking stick and possession of a shortened shotgun under the Firearms Act.

The registered gun dealer and his son, a “servant” on the firearms licence, were arrested after a search of their home on Friday, October 16.

About 30 homes were evacuated when the bomb squad carried out a controlled explosion in a nearby field following the discovery of “unknown chemicals”.

The court heard that neither of the defendants have any previous convictions.

Judge David Goodin granted the men bail on condition that they live and sleep every night at their Woodbridge home and not to possess any firearm or ammunition of any kind

He also ordered Crispin Richards to surrender his passport and banned both defendants from applying for international travel documents.

The men’s trial, which is expected to last five days, will get underway on October 18 next year.

