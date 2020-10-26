Father and son on firearms charges make fresh bail plea
A Woodbridge father and son charged with firearms offences have been denied bail for a second time.
Crispin Richards, 58, and Philip Richards, 24, have been charged with possession of a firearm disguised as a walking stick and possession of a shortened shotgun under the Firearms Act.
The registered gun dealer and his son, a “servant” on the firearms licence, were arrested after a search of their Bridgewood Road home on Friday, October 16.
Police remained on scene until last Wednesday, when about 30 homes were evacuated as the bomb squad carried out a controlled explosion in a nearby field following the discovery of “unknown chemicals”.
Bail was denied during the father and son’s appearance at magistrates’ court last Monday.
A week on, at Ipswich Crown Court, Judge Emma Peters again refused to grant the pair bail before a plea and trial preparation hearing on November 16.
