Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Council magazines funded by taxpayer ‘electioneering’ and ‘Tory propaganda’ opposition groups claim

PUBLISHED: 13:16 22 February 2019

The Your Council magazines issued by Babergh and Mid Suffolk district councils. Picture: JASON NOBLE

The Your Council magazines issued by Babergh and Mid Suffolk district councils. Picture: JASON NOBLE

Jason Noble

Two Suffolk councils have defended their circulation of a magazine highlighting work in the last four years, dismissing claims that it is “Tory propaganda” paid for by taxpayers in the run up to the elections.

Mid Suffolk Greencouncillor John Matthissen said the publication was 'electioneering'. Picture: ARCHANTMid Suffolk Greencouncillor John Matthissen said the publication was 'electioneering'. Picture: ARCHANT

Babergh and Mid Suffolk district councils have this month issued a magazine, entitled ‘Your Council’, to all homes in the districts, which aim to highlight success stories, report progress and keep homes informed of what work the authorities are doing.

The councils claim the magazines were sent to sum up the four years of work before a new council is elected, and follows on from previous ‘end of term’ report previously published online in 2015 but not widely circulated.

But opposition councillors have said it was published in the run up to May as election material, funded by the taxpayer and containing largely Conservative administration successes.

In an open letter to Mid Suffolk homes, Green councillor John Matthissen said: “This pretends to be a report of the last four years work of the council but is in fact a thinly disguised early election leaflet from the local Conservative party, which you have paid for through your council tax.

“The many glossy pictures show exclusively Conservative members of the council, and illustrate projects that were worked on by a large number of council staff, without once acknowledging their commitment or featuring them in any of the photos.

“The Conservatives also claim credit for projects that have not yet been started, as well as some where the council has been only peripherally involved at best.

“Perhaps most misleading is their omission of the major problems caused by the Conservatives themselves, such as the thousands of unwelcome planning permissions, the cost of appeals and the expensive loss of many experienced staff when an HQ move to Ipswich was imposed.”

Babergh Labour councillor Luke Cresswell said that it was “Tory propaganda”.

“This magazine is biased and glosses over the failures of the council. It fails to recognise the appropriate councillors for their hard work and just heaps false praise on incompetent Tory councillors,” he said.

“Any such magazine should have been sent after the elections when it wouldn’t have interfered with our democratic process and it may have been useful as residents could see the new representatives and their details.”

However, a spokesman for the two councils said every councillor had been given an opportunity to contribute to the publications, which came in response to a survey of more than 4,000 homes last year in which 53% said they wanted more council communication by post.

“Both Babergh and Mid Suffolk councils have ongoing and varied programmes of sharing information with residents,” the spokesman said.

“This includes producing a report at the end of year four year council term – the last one was in 2015.

“We’ve done the same thing this year, but have responded to research which showed that most of our residents wanted to receive information in a newsletter format.

“The response we’ve received so far has been positive and confirms this approach.

“In the past four years, Babergh and Mid Suffolk councils have created more affordable homes, invested millions of pounds in community facilities and worked to make our streets clean, tidy and safe. We think it’s important that people know what their council has done for them.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

What time is the Tornado flypast over Suffolk today?

The Tornado will be taking to Suffolk skies today Picture: GARY STEDMAN

Family business behind The Hadleigh Ram and Long Melford Swan calls in administrators

Andrew Macmillan with his children, Oliver, Lorna and Iain, who ran Stuart Inns Picture: STUART INNS

Second flypast over East Anglia will honour Mi Amigo crash victims

The crew of B-17 Flying Fortress nicknamed

Flypasts to celebrate Tornado begin as plane is retired after nearly 40 years

A RAF Tornado from II (AC) Squadron, RAF Marham, flies over the Shard skyscraper building in London during Her Majesty the Queen's 2013 Birthday Flypast over London. This image was a winner in the Royal Air Force's Photographic Competition 2013.

Suffolk Coastal council tax payers to shell out for £15,000 farewell party

Suffolk Coastal leader Ray Herring said the party was a thank you for people from across the district.

Most Read

Row between The Murderers and rum bar on same street leaves one facing licence review over noise

Bermuda Bob's Rum Shack. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

See inside a former Norwich MJB hotel which has been given a £675,000 makeover

Ben James has completely renovated the former MJB Lodge Hotel site on Unthank Road, Norwich to create No. 82 The Unthank. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Ambulance service employee threatened with legal action after telling bosses he was suicidal

Gordon Flemming, a former mechanic at East of England Ambulance Trust. Photo: BBC

Norfolk study finds link between sexual identity and weight

A study has found that lesbian women are more likely to be overweight. Picture: Lynne Cameron/PA Wire

Dog poo smeared on second children’s play park in Norfolk

Dog poo was smeared on equipment at the children's play park off Wymer Drive, Aylsham. Picture: Google Street Maps

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Bury St Edmunds hospital is top in the country for hip fracture care

Left to right: Lisa Andrews, advanced nurse practitioner, Trixie Douglas, trauma nurse practitioner, Mr Samuel Parsons, clinical lead for hip fractures, Helen Dockerill, orthopaedic physiotherapist, and Kasia Bojarska, orthopaedic data and information officer. Just some of the multidisciplinary staff team involved in hip fracture treatment and care, including doctors, specialist nurses, trauma practitioners, and orthopaedic, elderly medicine, and rehabilitation teams Picture: WSHFT

Have you seen missing 16-year-old Amy Lowis-Strachan and 12-year-old Isabella Gul from Harwich?

Police are searching for missing 16-year-old Amy Lowis-Strachan (left) and 12-year-old Isabella Gul (right) from Harwich Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Wounds to murder victim ‘caused by more than one knife’

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Pictire: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Hero police officer who found distressed missing teenager is praised

Harwich Special Constable Jack Tuck helped to find a distressed teenager. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Council magazines funded by taxpayer ‘electioneering’ and ‘Tory propaganda’ opposition groups claim

The Your Council magazines issued by Babergh and Mid Suffolk district councils. Picture: JASON NOBLE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists