Cross-country darts tour for Suffolk man visiting 30 pubs in 10 days

A minibus driver from Bury St Edmunds is planning to visit 30 pubs in just ten days to achieve a score of 1,000,001 in a mammoth darts tour of England. - Credit: Colin Freeman

A minibus driver from Bury St Edmunds is planning to visit 30 pubs in just 10 days to achieve a score of 1,000,001 in a mammoth darts tour of England.

Starting on Saturday, August 6, Colin Freeman will be embarking on his challenge to raise money for the ME Association and the children's charity Young Lives vs Cancer.

The fundraiser will be taking place over 10 consecutive days in 30 different venues across England.

Colin will be aiming to score 1,000,001 - Credit: Colin Freeman

Colin will be embarking on his journey from The Greyhound, Ixworth, before visiting the Pot Black Sports Bar and The Macebearer in Bury St Edmunds.

He will then travel to pubs in areas such as Portsmouth, Bristol, Liverpool, Halifax, Leeds, Sheffield and Nottingham in his national dart board fundraiser.

Finally, Colin will be hoping to rack up his final points in The Corn Exchange in Bury St Edmunds on Monday, August 15.

The minibus driver is hoping to raise £3,000 for both his chosen charities, with the ME Association being particularly close to his heart.

Colin's youngest daughter Stephanie has suffered with Myalgic Encephalomyelitis for 20 years, ever since going down with glandular fever when she was 11.

Colin said: "From her late teens, her health deteriorated every year and did so until she became bedridden for several weeks during a severe decline in early 2016.

"At the start of 2021, she was bedridden for four to five months with excruciating pain and fatigue. She lived in darkness and was very isolated due to severe sensitivity to sound, light and touch.

"She has been fighting hard for better health care and support since."

Colin will be on a tight schedule to visit all of the 30 pubs in his challenge - Credit: Colin Freeman

Colin, who was introduced to darts at the age of 14, will be travelling round the 30 pubs with his partner Gemma.

They will drive 1,000 miles in the 10-day tour, playing at Wetherspoons pubs across the country.

Colin added: "I owe everything to my locals, to Wetherspoons who have let me play in pubs wherever they have darts boards and to Gemma, who signed, sealed and delivered the arrangements with the pub chain."