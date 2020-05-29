Nostalgia: Looking back at cross country runs in Suffolk over trhe decades
PUBLISHED: 14:30 30 May 2020
Archant
Mud-spattered, chilled to the bone, aching all over – it can only be cross country running.
Love it or hate it, it has been a staple part of games lessons in schools across Sufolk for decades – for some the thrill of a race through winter parks or fields in uncertain conditions underfoot, and for others abject misery at being outside in the wind and rain and sometimes snow running your socks off and desperate to get back to a warm classroom.
Ipswich’s parks have for many years hosted not just school runs but also a host of championships for school pupils and also serious adult sportsmen and women.
Landseer Park, Chantry Park and Christchurch Park are among those which have hosted events enjoyed by competitors and spectators.
Do these photos bring back memories? Email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk To order photos, visit www.eadt.co.uk/myphotos24, or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.
You may also want to watch:
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.