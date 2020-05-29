Nostalgia: Looking back at cross country runs in Suffolk over trhe decades

Gallery

Cross country taking place on Chantry Park - do you know which year? Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Mud-spattered, chilled to the bone, aching all over – it can only be cross country running.

Children of all ages took part in the cross country run Picture: ARCHANT Children of all ages took part in the cross country run Picture: ARCHANT

Love it or hate it, it has been a staple part of games lessons in schools across Sufolk for decades – for some the thrill of a race through winter parks or fields in uncertain conditions underfoot, and for others abject misery at being outside in the wind and rain and sometimes snow running your socks off and desperate to get back to a warm classroom.

Ipswich’s parks have for many years hosted not just school runs but also a host of championships for school pupils and also serious adult sportsmen and women.

Landseer Park, Chantry Park and Christchurch Park are among those which have hosted events enjoyed by competitors and spectators.

Families watch on as the runners make their way through the course of the Ipswich Rank Xerox cross country race in 1984 Picture: OWEN HINES Families watch on as the runners make their way through the course of the Ipswich Rank Xerox cross country race in 1984 Picture: OWEN HINES

Cross country running races took place in Landseer Park in 1983 Picture: ARCHANT Cross country running races took place in Landseer Park in 1983 Picture: ARCHANT

Huge field for the Landseer Park Cross Country event in October 1991 Picture: ARCHANT Huge field for the Landseer Park Cross Country event in October 1991 Picture: ARCHANT

Do you recognise anyone in the Landseer Park Cross Country in October 1991 Picture: ARCHANT Do you recognise anyone in the Landseer Park Cross Country in October 1991 Picture: ARCHANT

Start of the girls' race in the Suffolk Schools Cross Country Championships in Ipswich in February 1980 Picture: ARCHANT Start of the girls' race in the Suffolk Schools Cross Country Championships in Ipswich in February 1980 Picture: ARCHANT

Runners taking part in the Suffolk Schools Cross Country in Ipswich in 1980 Picture: ARCHANT Runners taking part in the Suffolk Schools Cross Country in Ipswich in 1980 Picture: ARCHANT

