Published: 6:00 AM May 8, 2021

The Cross Keys Inn, which could have been converted into a block of holiday lets - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A developer has withdrawn plans to convert a pub near Ipswich into a block of holiday lets after the scheme received a number of objections.

Traditional English Properties had proposed changing the use of the Cross Keys Inn in Henley, as well as building a cycling storage block, shower facilities and electric vehicle charging points.

A report submitted to Mid Suffolk District Council said the pub industry had changed "dramatically" over the last few years and the Cross Keys had struggled even before the Covid lockdowns.

However, a number of residents outlined their concerns over the potential change of use of the venue.

One commenter said: "The village needs this pub and it was a vital part of the community when open."

Another added: "It is important that this building should still be a public house to serve the village and the area. It has been closed for some while and the village misses those facilities."

The plans were withdrawn from Mid Suffolk's planning portal this week.