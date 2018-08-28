Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

‘We cannot have another decade of decline’ - reaction to derelict cinema fire

PUBLISHED: 16:16 27 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:16 27 November 2018

The old Odeon cinema has been empty sice 2002 Picture: SU ANDERSON

The old Odeon cinema has been empty sice 2002 Picture: SU ANDERSON

Archant

A devastating fire in a derelict Colchester building approved for development could hold back the town’s potential regeneration, it has been said.

The building was due to be turned into flats and retail space but the latest fire may have forced developers to reconsider their plans Picture: SU ANDERSONThe building was due to be turned into flats and retail space but the latest fire may have forced developers to reconsider their plans Picture: SU ANDERSON

Firefighters were called to the derelict Crouch Street cinema building around 8pm after reports of smoke coming from inside.

Crews had to use breathing apparatus to enter the building and extinguish the fire when they found the first floor entirely full of smoke.

The fire was located on the lower floor and firefighters had to cut away at the floorboards to extinguish hotspots, eventually stopping the blaze and leaving the scene at 2am.

Ward councillor Darius Laws said: “I feel terrible for the traders on the street because this building will continue to be an eyesore.

“There is nothing left behind that front in terms of architecture - there’s holes in the floors and ceilings, it’s riddled with pigeons and the stench was awful.

“Colchester town centre is on the cusp of turning from a rough diamond to a jewel, we cannot have another decade of decline.”

The building had been purchased by Billericay-based Blumarble Property with the intention of turning the old Odeon building, empty since 2002, into flats with retail space on the ground floor.

This also deals a blow to the newly-formed Business Improvement District (BID) in Colchester, which is working to bring more people to Colchester to support traders in the town centre.

Mr Laws added: “I was inside the building a couple of years ago to assess the condition myself.

“The developers were running me through what they intended to do and what, if any, of the original features they could retain.

“I was glad to see planning permission approved for its development into retail space and flats - I’m not opposed to more people living in the town centre, as long as the public service provision is there.

“When the building is in such a bad way that it affects the whole area, something has to be done.

“It’s why I’ve been pressing the council to put the pressure on owners of derelict buildings to tidy up their properties.”

The cause of the fire is unknown. An investigation will take place.

The owners of the building have been approached for comment.

No-one was injured as a result of the fire.

Traffic chaos after car overturns near Ipswich waterfront

19 minutes ago Amy Gibbons
The crash happened on Grimwade Street, part of Ipswich's one-way system Picture: NSRAPT

Motorists are being warned to expect delays after a car clipped a bus and flipped over in Grimwade Street, part of Ipswich’s one-way system.

‘I don’t trust anybody anymore’ - mother discovers fake psychiatrist treated 14-year-old autistic son

44 minutes ago James Carr
Adam Forwood from Lowestoft was treated by bogus psychiatrist Zholia Alemi. Adam and his mother Maria. Photo: Maria Forwood.

A distressed mother felt “utterly sick” after discovering her 14-year-old autistic son had been under the care of a fake psychiatrist.

Updated Pets at home vet practices face possible closure

57 minutes ago Jessica Hill
Pets at Home. Picture: PETS AT HOME

Pets at Home has earmarked around 30 vet practices for possible closure as part of an overhaul.

Police appeal for information after expensive items swiped from home

16:39 Greta Levy
Suffolk Police. Picture: Ian Burt.

Police are appealing for information after expensive items were taken from a house in Lowestoft.

One of Suffolk’s biggest employers makes its first foray into the pub industry

16:37 Jessica Hill
Cock Horse reopens in Lavenham. Picture: Atalian Servest

A well-known pub in Lavenham is re-opening with a new look after being bought up by one of the county’s largest companies.

Gallery Bang, crash and pop! Spectacular display to inspire young scientists

16:35 Andrew Papworth
Students from Holbrook Academy were learning about the importance of plankton at Lablive 2018 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Flames, smoke and explosions were the order of the day at a spectacular display aimed at inspiring the young scientists of the future.

New police and fire station set to open

16:27 Andrew Papworth
Picture: ARCHANT

A new combined police and fire station for Suffolk is set to open next week.

Most read

Video ‘It’s going to be a long time until they have success unless something changes’ - Hurst reflects on Town job

Paul Hurst was sacked as Ipswich Town manager on October 24. Picture Pagepix

Family pay tribute to ‘lovable’ Stowmarket skateboarder who died of prescription drug overdose

Luke shows off his skateboarding skills Picture: ANDREW JARVIS

RAF base to host largest aerial training exercise of its kind

Air Commodore Jez Attridge from the Royal Air Force alongside Major General Luc De Rancourt from the French Air Force (left) and Major General John Wood from the United States Air Force (right) at RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk, ahead of Operation Point Blank. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Updated 100 jobs at risk as company calls in the administrators

Sulby House office block in Sudbury, which until recently was occupied by Prolog

Updated Pets at home vet practices face possible closure

Pets at Home. Picture: PETS AT HOME

WATCH - One way system reopened after firefighters tackle major building fire in Ipswich

Firefighters tackling the blaze Picture: SAM DAWES

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24