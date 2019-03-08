Landlord may have delayed reopening Suffolk pub if he had been given advance warning of roadworks

Landlord of the Crowfield Rose, Glen Hughes,says his business has been severely impacted by the roadworks near Pettaugh Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

The landlord of a newly-opened Crowfield pub that has become a "community hub" is disappointed with what he claims is the "severe impact" Anglian Water roadworks are having on his business.

Glen Hughes, owner of the Crowfield Rose in Debenham Road, claims his pub is being badly affected by the installation of a new 2.4km pipe in neighbouring Pettaugh.

Glen Hughes, owner of the Crowfield Rose in Debenham Road, claims his pub is being badly affected by the installation of a new 2.4km pipe in neighbouring Pettaugh.

Ipswich Way, which leads onto Debenham Road, is currently closed until October 20.

However, parts of Debenham Road are set to be shut until January next year following completion of the work on Ipswich Way.

Mr Hughes said: "We were extremely busy up until the road was closed. I'm not happy at all to be honest. It is affecting us a lot."



The Crowfield Rose reopened in April after being closed for eight years.

However, Anglian Water began work on installing a new 2.4km water pipe at a cost of £910,000 in August, impacting the roads around Crowfield.

AW said the pipe was necessary to cope with the increased demand for water in Suffolk.

They also pledged to "minimise disruption" for residents of affected areas, saying: "A large portion of our works will be completed in neighbouring fields."

Ipswich Way will remain closed until October 20, but Debenham Road will close in stages after this date for work to complete.

Mr Hughes was notified of the works a few months after he reopened the Crowfield Rose, but said he would have considered delaying the opening if he knew about the roadworks in advance.

He said: "I don't think we would have opened up the pub if we had known about the roadworks - we would have opened up afterwards."

Mr Hughes added that his pub regularly attracts guests from Pettaugh, but the road closure has led to a downturn in guests from other villages.

Robin Belsom, a regular visitor to the pub, is disappointed to see the business struggle due to closures of other pubs in the area.

Mr Belsom said: "It is sad to see this business being affected when it is bucking the trend, and providing a meeting place for many of the people who live in and around the area.

"The pub has developed into a community hub."