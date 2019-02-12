Sunny

Beacon’s could highlight ‘extreme hazard’ dragon’s teeth on Kessingland beach

PUBLISHED: 19:00 27 February 2019

The teeth are not far from local tourist areas Picture: BRIAN SCOTT

Archant

Beacons could be installed on a Suffolk beach to warn swimmers of Second World War coastal defences uncovered by erosion.

Dragon's teeth and tank traps have been found on the beach at Kessingland Picture: BRIAN SCOTTDragon's teeth and tank traps have been found on the beach at Kessingland Picture: BRIAN SCOTT

Kessingland beach is home to examples of the metal “dragon’s teeth” defences and as well as tank traps, which have been described as dangerous by visitors.

Now the Crown Estate, which own the foreshore, say they are looking into possible changes to highlight the issue.

Brian Scott, from Stowmarket, raised concerns after he visited the area recently.

Mr Scott said: “These extreme hazards are not far from Kessingland Caravan Park.

Kessingland Parish Council are also worried about the defences Picture: BRIAN SCOTTKessingland Parish Council are also worried about the defences Picture: BRIAN SCOTT

“Anyone who is in the sea at this point, maybe as low tide approaches, wouldn’t stand a chance.”

Mr Scott’s concerns were reflected by Kessingland Parish Council, which has been working to have the teeth removed from the beach to protect those living in the area and tourists.

Sid James, vice-chairman and beach warden for the Parish Council said: “The parish council has been lobbying for the removal of the dragons teeth and the old rusting tank traps for a number of years now.

“We want everyone who lives or visits Kessingland beach to be able to enjoy this wonderful stretch of the coast and to be able to do so safely.

There are concerns about the dragon's teeth Picture: BRIAN SCOTTThere are concerns about the dragon's teeth Picture: BRIAN SCOTT

“At the very least, warning signs need to be erected in the immediate vicinity of the former beach defences so that bathers are made aware of the danger.”

A spokesman for The Crown Estate said: “We are aware of the old War Department defences at Kessingland, which are located within The Crown Estate-owned foreshore and the adjoining beach, which is owned by the local authority.

“We continue to make public safety a priority and maintain a regular inspection regime of these structures. Signs are in place at public access points to the foreshore and the beach to warn of the defences.

“We are engaged with the local stakeholders and relevant bodies on the future of these historical installations, and are exploring the potential of erecting fixed beacons in the water and the possible removal of the defences. “The Kessingland coastline is an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and a Site of Special Scientific Interest so any works would require careful management and consultation with environmental partners.”

Most Read

Stabbing near railway station sees police swoop on entrance

The front entrance of Clacton railway station is currently closed after a police incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Donald Trump in secret RAF Mildenhall stop

Staff from Air Force One with US Air Force ground crew while the plane was refuelled at RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk. Picture: Instagram - @realdonaldtrump

War veteran ‘gobsmacked’ over alleged discrimination at Specsavers

The Woodbridge branch of Specsavers has suspended a staff member in connection with the incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Woman airlifted to hospital and three injured in crash on blind bend

A woman was airlifted to Addenbrooke's following a crash between a light goods vehicle and a car near Eye. Picture: Franz Sidney

One man dies and lorry driver arrested after A11 crash

Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS) attended an incident on the A11 where one person died earlier today. Picture: (NARS)

