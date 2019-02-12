Sunshine and Showers

Bid to extradite man who killed Clacton woman in speedboat crash

PUBLISHED: 08:46 02 March 2019 | UPDATED: 08:46 02 March 2019

An official request to extradite Jack Shepherd from Georgia, where he surrendered himself after months on the run, has been submitted by UK authorities. Picture:Steve Parsons/PA Wire

A man who killed a Clacton woman he had taken on a date in a speedboat crash could be brought back to the UK to serve his punishment.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) confirmed it has sent an extradition request to authorities in Georgia, where Jack Shepherd handed himself in to police in January after being on the run for months.

Shepherd is currently in prison in Tbilisi after going on the run shortly before his trial at the Old Bailey over the death of 24-year-old Charlotte Brown.

Ms Brown died in December 2015 when 31-year-old Shepherd’s boat flipped into the cold waters of the River Thames in London.

The pair had been on a champagne-fuelled first date.

The case was heard in the absence of Shepherd, who was subsequently found guilty of manslaughter by gross negligence and was sentenced to six years in prison.

Web designer Shepherd, from Exeter, had been missing for months, but handed himself in to Georgian police in January this year.

His lawyer, Tariel Kakabadze, posted on Facebook saying a court hearing on the extradition was expected to start next week.

