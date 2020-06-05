Five hours free parking for Ipswich shoppers

It is hoped free parking will help entice shoppers back to Ipswich town centre after lockdown Picture: ARCHANT ARCHANT

Ipswich is preparing to open its shops and car parks and in an attempt to entice shoppers back to the town centre, will be offering free parking in one of its most popular parking spots.

Debenhams prepare to re-open, as they mark out social distancing measures outside Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Debenhams prepare to re-open, as they mark out social distancing measures outside Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

After Boris Johnson’s announcement that non-essential retail stores are allowed to re-open on June 15, Ipswich is putting measures in place to welcome back it’s bustling high street and shopping community.

In collaboration with a number of partners including Ipswich Central, Suffolk Constabulary and Suffolk County Council as well as the Ipswich Vision group, Ipswich Borough Council have worked out a strategy as to how the town centre could work safely with more businesses open and the increase of people in the centre.

On June 3, the first stage of these plans were unveiled – including the decision to close Upper Brook Street between 10.30am and 4.30pm to vehicles as a temporary measure to support safety and social distancing.

Ipswich Market is returning but stalls will be spaced further apart Picture: SUZANNE DAY Ipswich Market is returning but stalls will be spaced further apart Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Now, the council have declared that free parking will be available for up to five hours in Crown Street car park from Monday June 15 until Friday July 3 with opening times between 10.30am and 4.30pm Monday to Sunday.

Ipswich Market will also be welcoming back traders from Tuesday, June 9 in their usual patch on Princes Street with stalls to be placed further apart than usual to enable social distancing rules to be applied.

Council Leader David Ellesmere said: “The council is working with many partners on this and we all want to reassure residents and visitors that their safety remains our top priority.

“We expect the town centre to gradually become busier over the next few weeks.

“To make life easier for visitors and to help support town centre retailers, we will be offering free parking at Crown multi-storey from 15th June when non-essential shops start trading again until 3rd July.

“More people are using our parks and open spaces and the vast majority recognise the need to stick to social distancing guidelines. This is essential if we are going to save lives and protect the NHS.

“Although the lockdown is easing, the pandemic is far from over and the government’s guidance is that popular council facilities such as the Regent Theatre, sports centres and museums must remain closed until further notice.”

Terry Hunt, chairman of Ipswich Vision, said: “A huge amount of work has been done to ensure that Ipswich town centre is as safe and reassuring as possible for shoppers, visitors, and business staff when non-essential stores are able to open their doors again from June 15.

“Thanks to great collaborative work between Ipswich Central, Ipswich Borough Council, and Suffolk County Council, with support from the other Vision partners, our town will be ready and eager to welcome shoppers.

“The news that Crown Car Park will be free of charge at this crucial time for our town is absolutely fantastic news, and thanks must go to Ipswich Borough Council for its support of the town centre.”