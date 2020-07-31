E-edition Read the EADT online edition
‘Royal’ crowned crane chicks born at Colchester Zoo

PUBLISHED: 13:14 31 July 2020

Colchester Zoo’s Crowned Crane pair, Charles and Camilla, have welcomed two healthy chicks. Picture: COLCHESTER ZOO/TOM SMITH

Colchester Zoo’s Crowned Crane pair, Charles and Camilla, have welcomed two healthy chicks. Picture: COLCHESTER ZOO/TOM SMITH

COLCHESTER ZOO

Colchester Zoo’s crowned crane pair Charles and Camilla have welcomed two healthy chicks to their ‘royal’ family.

The two new arrivals were born on Wednesday, July 8, and have since been safely incubated by mum and dad before hatching off.

The young birds have already grown significantly and have been learning from their parents as they explore their home at the zoo’s ‘Edge of Africa’ area.

The crowned crane parents Charles and Camilla – whose species is listed as endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) red list – are monogamous and will build a nest together where they can lay up to four eggs at a time.

Crowned cranes were given their name due to the distinctive crest of golden feathers which sit on top of their heads.

They also have a bright red gular sac underneath their chins which help give them such a striking appearance.

As the chicks grow up they will be fed a special diet of worms and insects and vegetation which they spend time foraging for.

