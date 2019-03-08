Partly Cloudy

Video

Crowned crane chicks hatch at Colchester Zoo

PUBLISHED: 07:29 04 July 2019

Colchester Zoo welcomed the hatching of two Crowned Crane chicks Picture: COLCHESTER ZOO

Colchester Zoo welcomed the hatching of two Crowned Crane chicks Picture: COLCHESTER ZOO

Colchester Zoo has welcomed the arrival of two furry friends in the form of crowned crane chicks.

The chicks were born on Tuesday, June 23 and have already started exploring their home, with their parents Camilla and Charles close by.

Crowned cranes are known for the distinctive crest of golden feathers which sit on top of their head, and a bright red gular pouch that hangs from their throat.

They grow in height to over a metre tall - with males and females indistinguishable, apart from the males added height.

The birds arrival is great for the species, which is currently listed as endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature's (IUCN) red list.

Once the chicks have grown and have settled into their new home, visitors will be able to spot them at the Edge of Africa section of the zoo.

Most Read

Could a McDonald’s drive-through, shop and petrol station be built near the A14?

Developers want to build on land next to the ski slope centre, just off the A14 at Wherstead near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Three injured after car mounts pavement and crashes into bench

Three people were injured after a crash on Station Square in Lowestoft. Picture: Archant

Pedestrian in ‘critical’ condition after lorry crash

An East Anglian Air Ambulance Picture: EAAA

Woman in 50s killed in two-vehicle crash on Ipswich road

A woman who was killed in a car crash in Ipswich has been named as Angela Last. Picture: TOM POTTER

Woman killed in Ipswich crash named by police

The closed road following the fatal accident at Wherstead Road, Ipswich, near the ski centre Picture: TOM POTTER

