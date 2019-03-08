Video

Crowned crane chicks hatch at Colchester Zoo

Colchester Zoo welcomed the hatching of two Crowned Crane chicks Picture: COLCHESTER ZOO

Colchester Zoo has welcomed the arrival of two furry friends in the form of crowned crane chicks.

The chicks were born on Tuesday, June 23 and have already started exploring their home, with their parents Camilla and Charles close by.

Crowned cranes are known for the distinctive crest of golden feathers which sit on top of their head, and a bright red gular pouch that hangs from their throat.

They grow in height to over a metre tall - with males and females indistinguishable, apart from the males added height.

The birds arrival is great for the species, which is currently listed as endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature's (IUCN) red list.

Once the chicks have grown and have settled into their new home, visitors will be able to spot them at the Edge of Africa section of the zoo.

