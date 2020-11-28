Couple’s new mobile coffee van aims to ‘bring people together’ during coronavirus

A Lawford couple with a young family hope their new mobile coffee van touring Suffolk and Essex will succeed in “bringing people together” during the difficulties of the coronavirus crisis.

Wine, coffee and food lover Edward Rose decided to follow his dream of starting his own business when on furlough from his job as a recruiter earlier this year.

He has since worked tirelessly with his wife, former teacher Livia, to prepare for the launch of their new Crumb and Brew van on December 12 - with the couple also having barista training.

Mr Rose, 31, said: “I thought how can we still get out there, go down this road and serve communities in the current time.

“We originally wanted a bricks and mortar artisan cafe, as a place to shout about other local businesses, but then we agreed on a mobile option.

“Livia and I have had several months to iron out our new roles, go back and forth between different vehicle ideas and have had our barista training.

“Being in recruitment for so long showed me you need to be flexible and I did think about whether or not we would go into a second lockdown.

“The van provides us with an opportunity to remain compliant with the rules, while still bringing people together over a coffee and slice of cake – that’s always our biggest aim.

“We are very open to requests for visits and want to build up a good community.”

After their van has had a make-over, the couple - who have two sons, aged two and four - will trial routes around areas such as Manningtree, Hadleigh and the Shotley Peninsula.

Mr Rose hopes in time to establish semi-permanent pitches for the weekends in Suffolk and Essex locations.

The company has already been booked to attend several outdoor events such as markets.

One business is even paying for their staff to enjoy coffees and refreshments from the van, due to its normal Christmas party being cancelled.

