Students learn about Oxbridge

Speakers included Oxbridge and Culford alumni and Culford pupils accepted to Oxbridge courses this year.

Admission tutors and academics met school pupils in Bury St Edmunds to talk about life at Oxford and Cambridge Universities.

They were at Culford Hall school’s annual Oxbridge Conference to speak to 60 Year 10 and 11 pupils from all over the region.

The students spent a day of talks, workshops and Oxbridge-style tutorials with the visiting academics, spanning a wide section of the curriculum, from physics and maths to psychology and history.

Parents and guardians joined the conference to learn about the differences between Oxford and Cambridge and how pupils could go about selecting the right course and college.

It concluded with an open Q&A session with Oxbridge graduates and undergraduates who studied at Culford and had returned to share their experiences and offer advice.

“We organise this day to help some of the brightest students in this area make their dreams of a place at a top university come true”, explained Stephen Arbuthnot, head of Sixth Form at Culford.

“As a charity, Culford gives £1 million a year to enable families to come to Culford who could not otherwise afford our fees.

“We want students who need to seek a new Sixth Form beyond their current school to understand that Culford is an option if they want it.”