Ambulance on scene after cyclist and van collide

Paramedics were called after a van and a cyclist collided in Bury St Edmunds.

The collision happened around 4.10pm on the A1302 Cullum Road.

Ambulance crews attended although the extent of any injuries are not currently known at this time.

The cyclist is said by Suffolk police to be standing up following the collision.

The road remains open.