Thousands of pounds of laptops stolen from Currys store

Thieves stole laptops from the Currys store in Clacton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Investigations have begun after laptops worth a four-figure sum were stolen from a Currys store.

The theft took place at the store in Brook Retail Park, London Road, Clacton at around 4am on Wednesday November 18.

Essex Police said the stolen goods were Microsoft laptops.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We’d like to speak to anyone who has been offered similar laptops for sale recently, or was in the area at the time and saw anyone acting suspiciously.

“Anyone with information or dash cam footage is asked to contact us quoting incident 42/188125/20.”

Those with information can report it through the Essex Police website or use the ‘Live Chat’ button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.

Alternatively, you can call 101.

Information can also be given to independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via its website.