Man jailed for shooting ex-girlfriend with air rifle in ‘terrifying’ attack

A Clacton man who shot his ex-girlfriend with an air rifle in a ‘disgraceful and terrifying’ attack has been jailed for more than four years.

Curtis Elliott, formerly of Woodford Close, carried out the attack on the woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, on July 26 this year after she ended her relationship with him.

Elliot, 23, pulled up in his car next to the woman as she walked along Woodlands Close and threatened to kill her.

He then shot the woman in the shoulder with an air rifle as she ran away, leaving her with a puncture wound.

Elliott then reversed up the road, got out of the car and chased the woman before throwing her to the ground, punching her and deliberately breaking her phone.

When a member of the public came to the woman’s aid, Elliott walked back to the car to collect the air rifle before running back to the victim and aiming the weapon at her.

Elliott then drove to Burrs Road, where he confronted three acquaintances and pointed the air rifle at them before driving off.

He later handed himself into police and was charged.

At Chelmsford Crown Court on August 25, Elliott admitted two counts of possessing a firearm, with intent to cause fear of violence, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, making threats to kill and criminal damage.

He was sentenced to four and a half years in prison on November 24.

Investigating officer PC Louise Everitt said: “This was a terrifying situation where Elliott put people in fear for their lives. “He shot his former partner in a premeditated and deliberate way, all because he could not accept she had ended their relationship.

“The judge described the attack as disgraceful and terrifying, and this sentence reflects just how serious and abhorrent Elliott’s behaviour was.”