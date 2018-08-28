Sunshine and Showers

McDonald’s customer ‘witnessed fight’ in which youth was stabbed

PUBLISHED: 15:44 22 November 2018 | UPDATED: 15:44 22 November 2018

Food left after the stabbing at McDonald’s in Ravenswood Avenue Picture: ROSS HALLS

Archant

A customer at an Ipswich branch of McDonald’s saw a youth armed with a knife chasing after another young man following a stabbing incident in the car park, a court has heard.

Scott Pomroy was sitting in his car in a queue in the drive-thru area at the Ravenswood McDonald’s at around 7.30pm on June 13 when his attention was drawn to raised voices coming from a group of six or seven youths 30 to 40 feet away, Ipswich Crown Court was told.

Mr Pomroy said that one of group was acting as peacemaker and was trying to calm things down.

He then saw what he described as a “coming together” between two of the youths and realised that what had appeared to be an argument had turned into a fight.

Shortly afterwards he saw one of the youths “collapse” to the ground but didn’t see what caused that to happen.

He then saw a youth who was carrying a “DIY type knife” chasing after another youth.

The pair ran between his car and the car in front and he called the police.

Before the court are the 16-year-old victim of the alleged stabbing, who has denied violent disorder, and Rishawn Mohammed, 18, of Hurricane Place, Ipswich, who has denied wounding the 16-year-old with intent to cause him grievous bodily harm, violent disorder and having a knife.

A 17-year-old youth, who cannot be named because of his age, has admitted violent disorder and having a knife.

The court has heard that the 16-year-old victim of the stabbing, who is now 17, was with a 17-year-old friend in the car park at the Ravenswood McDonald’s when Mohammed allegedly pulled out a large red handled kitchen knife with a 12cm blade and “plunged” it into his groin.

The injured teenager, who can’t be named because of his age, slumped to the ground in between two cars.

His friend had then produced a knife and chased after Mohammed but couldn’t catch him, said Andrew Jackson, prosecuting.

Following the attack the injured teenager, who was bleeding heavily from a cut to a major artery to his groin, underwent emergency surgery and made a good recovery.

Mr Jackson said had it not been for prompt medical intervention he would “almost certainly” have died.

The trial continues.

