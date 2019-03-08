Video

WATCH as adorable baby leopard cubs take their first steps outside

Captured on cub cam - the rare Amur leopard cubs are almost six weeks old Picture: COLCHESTER ZOO Archant

This half term families visiting Colchester Zoo will be in with the chance catching a rare glimpse of twin Amur leopard cubs who are now starting to explore their outdoor enclosure.

The twin leopard cubs at Colchester Zoo have been bravely exploring their outdoor enclosure under the watchful eye of their mum Picture: COLCHESTER ZOO The twin leopard cubs at Colchester Zoo have been bravely exploring their outdoor enclosure under the watchful eye of their mum Picture: COLCHESTER ZOO

The cubs, who are now almost six weeks old, have taken their first tentative steps outside under the watchful eye of their mum Esra.

A spokeswoman for Colchester Zoo said: "Esra is still a little unsure about giving them free rein and is returning them back to their private cubbing den when she feels the time is right - therefore viewing of these delightful cubs is not guaranteed.

"We are politely asking that visitors remain as quiet as possible whilst viewing the leopards and not to use any flash photography."

The cubs first opened their eyes at nine days old but their gender will not be known until their vaccinations are given in six weeks time.

This is the first time the zoo has bred Amur leopards, which are critically endangered.

