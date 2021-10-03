Bid to get car lovers back on their bikes
Stowmarket Town Council have backed Suffolk County's Councils plans to improve walking and cycling routes in the town - part of a county wide initiative to make it safer and easier for people to travel without using their cars.
The proposed plans in Stowmarket would see enhanced walking and cycling provision between Lowry Way and the town centre improving links between residential developments and employment areas.
Plans would see footpaths widened so that they are suitable for cycling, an increased number of pedestrian and cycle crossings, and improved signage. The aim would be to fill in a "missing link" in the network of pavements.
Thomas Barker-Riding, who lives in Stowmarket, said: "Suffolk County Council need to be far more ambitious with their cycling and pedestrian improvements across the county.
"If they're going to persuade the petrol-loving people of Suffolk to swap their cars and their parking for healthier and more sustainable modes of transport that will reduce road congestion, noise and air pollution."
Mr Barker- Riding, who regularly cycles in the town added: "The pathways need to be joined up, instead of piecemeal paths that start and finish unpredictably everywhere."
On the Stowmarket Community Noticeboard Facebook page residents debated the need for improvements with Rob Raison posting: "I don't think we need more cycle routes as the ones we have got hardly get used, they (cyclists) would rather cycle on the roads."
Responding Kate Beer posted: "Perhaps if the cycle routes were fit for purpose they would be used."
David Blackburn, Town Clerk for Stowmarket Town Council said: "The Town Council supports the provision of new cycle routes and walking routes in providing practical alternatives to short car journeys.
"It is important that the proposals are developed having taken into the account the views of the local community."
He added: "We would urge people in Stowmarket to view and comment upon the consultation being undertaken by Suffolk County Council."
Residents are able to see the plans, and have their say on the Suffolk County Council website suffolk.gov.uk, the consultation will run until October 25.
There is also a similar consultation looking at improving walking and cycling routes between Dell Road and Kirkley Rise in Lowestoft.