The whole family can sign up to Bury Goes Biking cycling event

PUBLISHED: 13:49 11 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:49 11 August 2019

Last year's Bury Goes Biking event in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ABBEYCROFT LEISURE

Cyclists of all ages have the opportunity to ride on traffic-free roads around Bury St Edmunds as part of an organised event.

Registration is now open for Bury Goes Biking on Sunday, September 29, from 10am to 2pm.

The free event comes after the success of the first ever closed road cycle event in the town last year, and will once again offer the chance for all cyclists to ride on traffic-free roads.

It is being organised by Abbeycroft Leisure with funding from Bury St Edmunds Town Council and support from West Suffolk Council, Suffolk County Council, Bury Sport and West Suffolk Wheelers.

St Nicholas Hospice Care is the charity partner and riders are encouraged to donate or fundraise for them, but there is no charge to take part in or register for the event.

The proposed route will start and finish on the Buttermarket, taking in Market Square, Cornhill, Whiting Street, Westgate Street, Bridewell Lane, Angel Hill, Abbeygate Street and back onto the Buttermarket.

Warren Smyth, Abbeycroft Leisure's chief executive, said: "It's been a busy summer for us with many great cycling events including the Women's Tour, Women on Wheels Bury and Sudbury.

"Now once again, we're very pleased to be working in partnership to bring this family-friendly cycling event to the town, as events like this for our community are an important part of who we are at Abbeycroft."

For more information see here.

