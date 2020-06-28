Cyclist airlifted to hospital after collision with car
PUBLISHED: 12:06 28 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:21 28 June 2020
ARCHANT
A cyclist has been airlifted to hospital and a road is closed after a crash in Mistley.
Essex Police were called to the collision involving a cyclist and a car in Long Road at 7.20am this morning and have closed the road while enquiries continue.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We are at the scene of a collision involving a cyclist and a car in Mistley.
“We received reports at around 7.20am of a collision along Long Road and we have since closed this road at the junction of Clacton Road.
“The cyclist has been airlifted to hospital for his injuries.”
No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.
Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to call Essex Police quoting incident 274 of 28/06.
