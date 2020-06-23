Woman in critical condition and two people arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving

The woman was airlifted to Addenbrooks Hospital in Cambridgeshire by an East Anglian Air Ambulance. Picture: SIMON PARKER Archant

A man and a woman have been arrested after a collision between a van and a bicycle, where a cyclist was airlifted to Addenbrooks Hospital having sustained serious head injuries.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called to the scene just before 1.10pm yesterday, Monday June 22, to reports of a collision involving a cyclist and a Ford Transit van on the B1077, approximately one mile south of Helmingham village.

Emergency services attended the scene and the cyclist, a woman in her 40s, was taken by Air Ambulance to Addenbrooks Hospital in Cambridgeshire having sustained serious head injuries as a result of the collision.

She remains in hospital at this time and her condition has been described as critical.

The van involved in the collision was a white Ford Transit with a distinctive orange light on the roof, which was travelling south towards Ashbocking and Ipswich at the time of the incident.

The two occupants of the van, a man and a woman, were arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

The pair were taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre where they will be questioned by officers.

The B1077 was closed for several hours to allow an investigation into the circumstances of the incident and the road was reopened at some point last night.

Officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone who was driving in that area yesterday, either immediately before or after the collision, and who has a dashcam fitted in their vehicle to contact the Roads and Armed Policing Team quoting CAD 199 of 22 June.