Cyclist taken to hospital following collision with car

The cyclist collided with the car in Northgate Street, Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A cyclist has been taken to hospital with a potentially serious head injury following a collision with a car in Bury St Edmunds.

Ambulance crews and a volunteer critical care team from the medical charity SARS were called just 6pm to the junction of Northgate Street and Tayfen Road.

The cyclist, a man, was treated at the scene by paramedics and the SARS team.

SARS later confirmed the man was taken to hospital with a potentially serious head injury.