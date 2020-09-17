E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Cyclist taken to hospital following collision with car

PUBLISHED: 20:54 17 September 2020 | UPDATED: 20:54 17 September 2020

The cyclist collided with the car in Northgate Street, Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The cyclist collided with the car in Northgate Street, Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A cyclist has been taken to hospital with a potentially serious head injury following a collision with a car in Bury St Edmunds.

You may also want to watch:

Ambulance crews and a volunteer critical care team from the medical charity SARS were called just 6pm to the junction of Northgate Street and Tayfen Road.

The cyclist, a man, was treated at the scene by paramedics and the SARS team.

SARS later confirmed the man was taken to hospital with a potentially serious head injury.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Frustration as Suffolk schools are hit by coronavirus testing ‘shambles’

Many people are struggling to get Covid tests Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hotel manager warned he faces jail after admitting sexually assaulting schoolgirl

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Demolition of seafront beach chalets continuing

Work is continuing to demolish the concrete beach chalets on Jubilee Parade in Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick Howes

Town set to face £18m midfielder and World Cup winner in Fulham clash

Highly-rated midfielder Mario Lemina is set to make his Fulham debut against Ipswich Town in the Carabao Cup at Portman Road on Wednesday night Picture: PA SPORT

Is your child well enough to go to school - and when do they need a coronavirus test?

If your child has cold symptoms, when should they stay off school and have a Coronavirus test? Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Frustration as Suffolk schools are hit by coronavirus testing ‘shambles’

Many people are struggling to get Covid tests Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hotel manager warned he faces jail after admitting sexually assaulting schoolgirl

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Demolition of seafront beach chalets continuing

Work is continuing to demolish the concrete beach chalets on Jubilee Parade in Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick Howes

Town set to face £18m midfielder and World Cup winner in Fulham clash

Highly-rated midfielder Mario Lemina is set to make his Fulham debut against Ipswich Town in the Carabao Cup at Portman Road on Wednesday night Picture: PA SPORT

Is your child well enough to go to school - and when do they need a coronavirus test?

If your child has cold symptoms, when should they stay off school and have a Coronavirus test? Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Mapped: Which Suffolk postcode areas have the most new coronavirus cases?

The people of Felixstowe wearing masks whilst shopping in the highstreet Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Need a coronavirus test? Don’t call your GP, visit A&E or ring 111

Kevin Whomes, practice manager at Swan and Forest surgeries, urged people not to ring their GP about booking coronavirus tests Pictures: SARAH LUCY BROWN/SWAN SURGERY BURY ST EDMUNDS

Government exploring financing options for Sizewell C

CGI image from Sizewell C video, showing cranes during construction Picture: SIZEWELL C

Why are there so many huge spiders in Suffolk at the moment?

Spiders are more common at this time of year because it's their mating season. Picture: Getty Images

Fancy eating in this pub’s new beach huts?

Customer Colin Patmore enjoying the new beach hut area Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN