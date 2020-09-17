Cyclist taken to hospital following collision with car
PUBLISHED: 20:54 17 September 2020 | UPDATED: 20:54 17 September 2020
A cyclist has been taken to hospital with a potentially serious head injury following a collision with a car in Bury St Edmunds.
Ambulance crews and a volunteer critical care team from the medical charity SARS were called just 6pm to the junction of Northgate Street and Tayfen Road.
The cyclist, a man, was treated at the scene by paramedics and the SARS team.
SARS later confirmed the man was taken to hospital with a potentially serious head injury.
