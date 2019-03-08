Man's condition 'life-threatening' after collision with tractor

A cyclist remains critically ill in hospital following a road accident in Suffolk.

The collision occurred between the cyclist and a tractor and trailer on Fen Street in Redgrave at around 9.40am on Friday August 23.

The cyclist, a man in his late 60s, suffered serious injuries and was taken to the West Suffolk Hospital by ambulance for treatment.

Police said today that he is in a life-threatening condition.

The road was closed while officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Team carried out enquiries.

Anyone who witnessed or has any information about this incident is asked to contact the Serious Collision Team at Suffolk Police, quoting reference CAD 79 of 23 August or complete the online contact form.

Anyone who may have relevant dash-cam or mobile phone footage is asked to complete the dashboard camera report form.