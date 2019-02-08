Cyclist remains in hospital after collision with car in Essex

A cyclist who suffered head injuries following a collision with a car in Kelvedon currently remains in hospital.

Police are appealing for dash cam footage following the incident, which happened around 11.40am on Wednesday, January 30, in London Road just before the 30mph signs coming off the A12.

The cyclist, a man aged in his 60s, was airlifted to hospital and the driver of the car – a Skoda Octavia – is helping police with their enquiries.

Anyone with information or dash cam is asked to call Stanway roads policing unit on 101, quoting incident 408 of 30/01.

Alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.