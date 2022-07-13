Cyclists battle scorching temperatures to fundraise for firefighter charity

(L-R) Laura Read, Jasmine Mallett, Sean Marner and John Bissell have completed the charity bicycle ride for Suffolk Fire and Rescue - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

More than 80 cyclists came together for the annual Suffolk Fire Ride to raise money for The Fire Fighters Charity last weekend.

Suffolk Fire Ride organiser Carolyn Crabb said: "We were very lucky with the excellent weather and, though the heat did make it challenging for our riders, many took full advantage of the many tempting café stops in Framlingham, Woodbridge and the surrounding villages."

By taking part in 50km and 100km routes on Sunday, the cyclists raised over £1,500 for The Fire Fighters Charity which offers specialist, lifelong support for members of the UK fire services community.

This year's Suffolk Fire Ride was hosted by Ipswich East Fire Station and the annual event will return for its 10th year at a different station in 2023.

Carolyn said: "We received a number of comments on how lovely the course was and that participants would definitely be returning next year to take part again. We very much look forward to announcing next year's venue and date in due course and welcoming both our regular participants as well as some new cyclists to mark that special event."