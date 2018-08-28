WATCH: Terrifying moment cyclist has near miss with van
PUBLISHED: 09:57 23 November 2018 | UPDATED: 10:26 23 November 2018
This is the terrifying moment a cyclist had a near miss with a van on a busy road.
The footage captures the moment a bike rider could have been clipped by a passing vehicle on the stretch of the B1127 road between Southwold and Wrentham.
The video was filmed from a first-person perspective and shows the close call between the truck and the cyclist.
In the footage, the cyclist is seen travelling on the far left side of the road before a van makes a quick dash to get in front.
The blue van speeds up and edges closer to the cyclist to merge in front and avoid a head-on collision.
In the footage, the cyclist swerves to the left as the van overtakes them.
The startling footage was shared on social media and sparked a discussion about the cyclists’ close call on the busy road.
