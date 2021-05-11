Joy as cygnets hatch - but frustration as swan gets caught in litter
- Credit: Julie Potter
Onlookers watched in delight as new cygnets took to the water after hatching at Needham Market Lake - but spoke of their frustration at seeing a swan get caught in litter.
Swans at the lake have being proudly showing off their new additions, with Julie Potter capturing these adorable pictures.
However, the images also showed the swan's mother become visibly irritated when a hair scrunchie got caught around her foot.
The mother was eventually able to remove it herself - but Ms Potter said: "It’s very upsetting when people just disregard the fact that we live amongst such fascinating wildlife and cause harm to them by just disregarding their rubbish."
Ms Potter said visiting the swans at the lake during 2020 had been very enjoyable and had helped her get through lockdown.
"They started nesting as soon as first lockdown was implemented and as I was in the vulnerable group, I wasn’t able to work for five months," she said.
"So I visited them more or less every day and photographed the young and all the way through to adulthood over the past year.
"In fact, it was quite a saviour at a time of extreme worry and anxiety."
She says she has been visiting most days this year to photograph them, adding: "They are well known to people in the area. They bring a lot of joy to nature lovers."