Joy as cygnets hatch - but frustration as swan gets caught in litter

Published: 10:22 AM May 11, 2021

Cygnets at Needham Market lake have hatched with another four expected in the next couple of days - Credit: Julie Potter

Onlookers watched in delight as new cygnets took to the water after hatching at Needham Market Lake - but spoke of their frustration at seeing a swan get caught in litter.

Swans at the lake have being proudly showing off their new additions, with Julie Potter capturing these adorable pictures.

However, the images also showed the swan's mother become visibly irritated when a hair scrunchie got caught around her foot.

The mother was eventually able to remove it herself - but Ms Potter said: "It’s very upsetting when people just disregard the fact that we live amongst such fascinating wildlife and cause harm to them by just disregarding their rubbish."

The Cygnets have become a bit of an attraction for some local residents of Needham Market - Credit: Julie Potter

Ms Potter said visiting the swans at the lake during 2020 had been very enjoyable and had helped her get through lockdown.

The hair scrunchie that was stuck around the swans foot - Credit: Julie Potter

"They started nesting as soon as first lockdown was implemented and as I was in the vulnerable group, I wasn’t able to work for five months," she said.

"So I visited them more or less every day and photographed the young and all the way through to adulthood over the past year.

The two Cygnets were caught taking a rest in the nest - Credit: Julie Potter

"In fact, it was quite a saviour at a time of extreme worry and anxiety."

She says she has been visiting most days this year to photograph them, adding: "They are well known to people in the area. They bring a lot of joy to nature lovers."

The Cygnet enjoyed some time out in the water - Credit: Julie Potter



