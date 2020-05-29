Newsagent hopes to be back in shop by end of the year

Oak being brought in by crane for the new building Picture: DAVID PATRICK Archant

Suffolk newsagent David Patrick says that the rebuilding of his former premises in Halesworth is ‘moving forward’ following its destruction in a fire, two years ago.

David Patrick hopes that the building will be complete by the end of the year Picture: DAVID PATRICK David Patrick hopes that the building will be complete by the end of the year Picture: DAVID PATRICK

DC Patrick Newsagents was left gutted by a serious fire, which destroyed large parts of the building back in June 2018.

Now, nearly two years later owner David Patrick, remains in a shop on Halesworth’s Thoroughfare but says that he remains confident that the rebuild of his former shop is taking great steps towards completion.

“It’s going, it’s moving now,” said Mr Patrick.

“From the outside it doesn’t look like much has been done.

David Patrick, owner of D C Patrick Newsagents in Halesworth in the aftermath of the fire Picture: Nick Butcher. David Patrick, owner of D C Patrick Newsagents in Halesworth in the aftermath of the fire Picture: Nick Butcher.

“The public will start to see things happening.”

A large part of the past two years has been spent planning what to do with the building and how to restore it to the satisfaction of local planners.

“It took us nearly a year to get the plans done,” said Mr Patrick.

“Then we got a builder who started in November.”

Since then work has been taking place to rebuild the 15th century, grade two listed property.

This week the project took another step forward as large pieces of oak were manoeuvred onto the site by crane to help bolster the frame and roof trusses of the building.

Once the frame and roof are complete work will begin on sorting out the interior of the building.

“It’s now coming together nicely,” said Mr Patrick.

One delay that has pushed the project back has been the coronavirus pandemic; which has not only increased the time needed but also the cost of the build.

The need to keep scaffolding on site for longer alone added several thousand pounds to the cost of the rebuild.

“From the lockdown we lost about six weeks,” said Mr Patrick.

“I don’t need any more lockdowns.”

Despite the delays Mr Patrick remains hopeful that the rebuild project will be completed soon.

“The target was September of October,” said Mr Patrick.

“I am keeping fingers crossed it will be ready by the end of the year.

“It would be so nice.”

In the mean time Mr Patrick has been heartened by all the progress made so far on the project.

“It was quite emotional to see stuff going up,” said Mr Patrick.