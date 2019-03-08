D-day flypast over Suffolk and Essex delayed by more than an hour
PUBLISHED: 14:48 05 June 2019 | UPDATED: 14:48 05 June 2019
DAKS OVER NORMANDY
The D-day flypast, which will see 30 wartime planes will take to the skies over Suffolk and Essex has been delayed by more than an hour.
The flight of 34 veteran DC-3 Dakota and C-47 Skymaster transport planes, complete with fighter escort, will set off from Duxford airfield in Cambridge today to recreate the parachute drops that launched the Normandy landings in 1944 to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-day.
The planes will fly over Haverhill, Clare and Sudbury then to Colchester before setting course for the original British paratrooper drop zone in Normandy.
Once there, 250 parachutists will jump from the planes.
The planes were due to take off from Duxford airfield at approximately 1.40pm to 2.05pm and make their way over Essex via Suffolk, flying over Colchester at 2.21pm and Southend by 2.29pm.
Now, after a delay of an hour and 5 minutes, the planes are due to fly over Colchester at 3.25pm before reaching Southend at 3.33pm.
All timings are approximate and will depend on the weather.
Plane spotters have gathers at locations across the two counties in preparation for the display.
The aircraft will then fly to Le Havre in France and the historic UK Drop Zone at Sannerville.
The fleet has been assembled from privately-owned planes from all over the world, including Australia, Canada and the United States.
It assembled at Duxford for a two-day exhibition on June 4 and 5 before setting off, and there will be a similar exhibition from June 5-9 at Caen Carpiquet Airport in France.