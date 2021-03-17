Writer takes on new challenge as brain cancer returns for fourth time

Published: 7:00 PM March 17, 2021

Jason wrote a book about surviving three brain tumour operations in the hope of helping families going through similar experiences - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A father who survived three traumatic brain tumour operations, and wrote a book about his experiences, is undergoing a new treatment as his cancer returns for the fourth time.

Jason Oliver published ‘Fightback From A Brain Tumour’ in July 2020 in the hope of helping other families going through what he did, having battled the illness for more than a decade.

Jason received the news in September that another brain tumour had been found, but is trying to stay positive - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The Stowmarket father-of-two received the news it had returned in September, when a routine scan showed another growth, and was advised a fourth surgery would be too risky, so has instead been treated with non-invasive SRS radiotherapy.

"I had felt like this whole ordeal was behind us so I felt quite confused and angry when they delivered the bombshell," he said.

"The news really caught us off guard — I'm trying to paint a positive picture but people do pass away from this.

"I am so thankful to the NHS because despite Covid restrictions, the treatment I've had has been first class and the pandemic had no impact on their quality of care from what I saw."

Jason's first tumour was found in January 2004 and he was rushed to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge to have his first brain surgery.

After additional radiotherapy and a 12-month recovery, on Christmas Eve in 2008 a scan revealed another growth in his head and he went in for a second surgery in 2009.

The third time a growth was found Jason said it 'flattened' him and as he was going in for the operation doctors revealed it wasn't one, but four they were going in to remove.

His subsequent recovery inspired him to write his book, and the recent loss of a close friend to cancer kickstarted his desire to take on another challenge.

"I've been fighting fatigue from my treatment and so decided to walk 88 miles during Brain Tumour Awareness month to raise money," he said.

Jason is walking 88 miles for Brain Tumour Awareness Month - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

"My daughter has been great coming with me for walks and even though I feel very lethargic, it will all add on to another two chapters for the next edition of my book."

March is Brain Tumour Awareness month