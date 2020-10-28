Rate of coronavirus cases continues to rise across Suffolk

The number of weekly Covid-19 cases is continuing to gradually rise across the region, with Ipswich recording the fastest increase again.

Data from Public Health England published today has revealed the rates of coronavirus infections in the seven days leading up to October 24 and October 17.

Ipswich has seen 137 new cases of coronavirus recorded in the seven days leading up to Saturday, October 24 - up from 68 new cases in the seven days leading up to October 17.

The weekly rate of cases per 100,000 people has more than doubled, from 49.7 to 100.1, in that time.

In England, the weekly rate of Covid infections per 100,000 people is 224.3.

West Suffolk has also been recording progressively higher rates, with the rate of cases per 100,000 people growing from 58.1 to 98.9.

A warning was issued by West Suffolk Council today after a spike in positive cases in Moreton Hall, Bury St Edmunds, with a rolling seven-day infection rate way above the district’s average of 400.3 per 100,000 people.

Other areas in the region have also seen rises. However, the rates in Suffolk remain well below the national average.

In Essex, where Tier 2 restrictions are currently in place, the rates are gradually increasing in most areas.

Braintree and Tendring have both seen a reduction in the number of cases, with the weekly infection rate dropping between October 17 to October 24.

The rate of Covid cases in Colchester remains higher than Ipswich at 124.8 per 100,000 people. However, the area has seen a smaller week on week rise.

Maldon and Uttlesford have recorded small increases over the last week.

A total of eight people have died in Colchester Hospital since October 15 after testing positive for coronavirus.

NHS data shows four further coronavirus-related deaths at the East Suffolk and North Essex Foundation Trust in recent days. However, this is likely to change.

Two people have died at West Suffolk Hospital this month after testing positive for the virus.

