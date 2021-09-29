Concern for heavily pregnant missing teenager

Published: 5:44 PM September 29, 2021

Daisy Bartrum, from Elmswell near Bury St Edmunds, has been reported missing - Credit: Suffolk police

Police are "concerned for the wellbeing" of a heavily pregnant teenager who has been reported missing from Elmswell.

Daisy Bartrum was last seen at around 6.45pm on Tuesday and reported missing to police later that evening.

The 18-year-old is described as white, 5ft 4ins tall, of slim build and with blue/black hair.

Daisy has her nose, septum and both ears pierced.

She was last seen wearing black jogging bottoms and a black tunic.

Anyone with information that could help officers in the search for Daisy is urged to contact Suffolk police on 101.