Concern for heavily pregnant missing teenager
Published: 5:44 PM September 29, 2021
- Credit: Suffolk police
Police are "concerned for the wellbeing" of a heavily pregnant teenager who has been reported missing from Elmswell.
Daisy Bartrum was last seen at around 6.45pm on Tuesday and reported missing to police later that evening.
The 18-year-old is described as white, 5ft 4ins tall, of slim build and with blue/black hair.
Daisy has her nose, septum and both ears pierced.
She was last seen wearing black jogging bottoms and a black tunic.
You may also want to watch:
Anyone with information that could help officers in the search for Daisy is urged to contact Suffolk police on 101.
Most Read
- 1 Suffolk-based former Marine found dead after 10-month disappearance
- 2 Matchday Recap: It rains goals at Portman Road as Town hit six
- 3 Delays on Orwell Bridge near Ipswich
- 4 'They walked into us heavy' - Cook on 6-0 thrashing of Doncaster
- 5 Five observations following Ipswich Town's 6-0 win against Doncaster
- 6 Film crews shooting new Netflix film in Suffolk village
- 7 Ipswich Town 6-0 Doncaster Rovers: Evans leads the way as ruthless Blues cut loose under the lights
- 8 Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 6-0 Doncaster romp
- 9 Plans submitted to demolish historic swimming pool
- 10 Police and public at odds over illegal e-scooters