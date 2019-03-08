Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 17°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Find out where and when you can see D Day Dakotas flying over Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 15:20 04 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:58 04 June 2019

The air armada will fly over Suffolk and Essex on its way to Normandy Picture: DAKS OVER NORMANDY

The air armada will fly over Suffolk and Essex on its way to Normandy Picture: DAKS OVER NORMANDY

DAKS OVER NORMANDY

An armada of more than 30 wartime planes will take to the skies over Suffolk and Essex as part of the 75th anniversary celebrations.

The flight plan for the flight to Normandy from Duxford Picture: DAKS OVER NORMANDYThe flight plan for the flight to Normandy from Duxford Picture: DAKS OVER NORMANDY

An armada of more than 30 wartime planes will take to the skies over Suffolk and Essex as part of the 75th anniversary celebrations.

The flight of 34 veteran DC-3 Dakota and C-47 Skymaster transport planes, complete with fighter escort, will set off from Duxford airfield in Cambridge on Wednesday, June 5 to recreate the parachute drops that launched the Normandy landings in 1944.

The planes will fly over Haverhill, Clare and Sudbury then to Colchester before setting course for the original British paratrooper drop zone in Normandy.

Once there, 250 parachutists will jump from the planes.

A Douglas C-47 Dakota with the black and white markings used by Allied forces during the D Day landings Picture: DAKS OVER NORMANDYA Douglas C-47 Dakota with the black and white markings used by Allied forces during the D Day landings Picture: DAKS OVER NORMANDY

The Daks Over Normandy event has been organised by the Imperial War Museum.

A spokesman said: "Never since the Second World War have so many Douglas DC-3/C-47's been assembled in one location.

"During the Daks over Normandy event in both the UK and France, the aircraft will be on display and will be demonstrated in flight."

You may also want to watch:

The planes will take off from Duxford airfield at approximately 1.40pm to 2.05pm and make their way over Essex via Suffolk.

At around 2.21pm they are expected to fly over Colchester to reach Southend by 2.29pm.

All timings are approximate and will depend on the weather.

The aircraft will then fly to Le Havre in France and the historic UK Drop Zone at Sannerville.

The fleet has been assembled from privately-owned planes from all over the world, including Australia, Canada and the United States.

It assembled at Duxford for a two-day exhibition on June 4 and 5 before setting off, and there will be a similar exhibition from June 5-9 at Caen Carpiquet Airport in France.

D Day saw almost 160,000 Allied troops storm the Normandy beaches to start the liberation of Western-Europe from Nazi Germany.

The assault was preceded hours before by 24,000 troops who parachuted in or came by glider.

After fierce fighting the Allies secured the beaches within hours and were able to push inland, although it would be another 11 months before the Germans finally surrendered.

The anniversary of the landings will be formally commemorated with a series of events in Britain and France on June 5 and 6, including the Queen being joined by President Donald Trump at a ceremony in Portsmouth.

Most Read

A12 speed limit changes around Martlesham and Foxhall – here’s what the new speeds will be

The proposed changes to the A12 in Martlesham. The red lines will be 40mph zones while the blue will be 50mph. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS/ARCHANT

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with globe-trotting Spanish midfielder... who is Europe’s leading interceptor

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Spanish midfielder Alejandro Rodriguez Gorrin. Picture: PA

‘Big’ clubs in League One: When patience was required

Jermaine Beckford and Billy Sharp scored the goals which fired Leeds and Sheffield United back to the Championship. Photos: PA

Revealed: The thousands of pounds of taxpayers’ money spent maintaining empty council properties

Belle Vue House is just one of the empty properties in Suffolk which tax payers are forced to pay for the upkeep of Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Snakes in a drain! Runaway reptile seen on Suffolk estate

A snake expert from Viking Aquatics in Ipswich believes the snake is a non venomous Northern Pine Snake Picture: STEVE BIGGS

Most Read

A12 speed limit changes around Martlesham and Foxhall – here’s what the new speeds will be

The proposed changes to the A12 in Martlesham. The red lines will be 40mph zones while the blue will be 50mph. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS/ARCHANT

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with globe-trotting Spanish midfielder... who is Europe’s leading interceptor

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Spanish midfielder Alejandro Rodriguez Gorrin. Picture: PA

‘Big’ clubs in League One: When patience was required

Jermaine Beckford and Billy Sharp scored the goals which fired Leeds and Sheffield United back to the Championship. Photos: PA

Revealed: The thousands of pounds of taxpayers’ money spent maintaining empty council properties

Belle Vue House is just one of the empty properties in Suffolk which tax payers are forced to pay for the upkeep of Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Snakes in a drain! Runaway reptile seen on Suffolk estate

A snake expert from Viking Aquatics in Ipswich believes the snake is a non venomous Northern Pine Snake Picture: STEVE BIGGS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Ballsy anti-Trump message changed into sea turtle after teenager visited by police

A student has left a powerful climate change message to Donald Trump underneath the Stansted Airport flypath, for his arrival today. Picture: OLLIE NANCARROW from Born Eco

Go Ape reaches for new heights with major growth plans

Go Ape's zipwire adventure Picture: HAMISH FROST

‘We knew it was going to explode’ – Family’s terror as ice cream van set on fire outside home

Jays Ice Cream Van was destroyed in an arson attack. Photo: Charlene Rixon.

Find out where and when you can see D Day Dakotas flying over Suffolk

The air armada will fly over Suffolk and Essex on its way to Normandy Picture: DAKS OVER NORMANDY

Gallery: Thrills and spills of off-road racing part of Suffolk countryside for decades

Dirt biking scramble held on the course at Blaxhall Picture: JOHN KERR
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists